Dr. Thomas McElrath of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, the study’s senior author, hopes the test could also be used for the early detection of other pregnancy complications, such as gestational diabetes. Scientists said Mirvie’s approach reveals the underlying biology of healthy pregnancies. And by understanding what those normal RNA “profiles” look like, researchers say they can find early indications of risks for other problems when these patterns differ in particular ways. More research is needed to look closely at how the test might detect these other conditions, they said, and to further validate the preeclampsia results.