If you’ve let routine medical appointments slide — especially those to check on chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes — schedule them. Ensuring that these problems are under control is key for brain health. “We know that diseases like hyper­tension and Type 2 diabetes damage the small blood vessels in the brain, affect­ing parts that you need for thinking and memory,” says Gary Small, chair of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey and author of “The Memory Bible: An Innovative Strategy for Keeping Your Brain Young.”