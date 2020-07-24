San Francisco’s household emissions were nearly three times lower than the national average — 1.03 tons of carbon dioxide per capita vs. 2.83 for the United States — and lower than any other major city included in the research paper. In Los Angeles, the average household contributed 2.28 tons of carbon dioxide for the year, compared to 3.64 in Oklahoma City, 3.11 in Denver and 2.69 in Boston.

One strong correlation to greenhouse gas emissions was geography.

The West had some of the lowest carbon emissions: California (23 carbon dioxide equivalents per square meter of a house), Oregon (34), Washington (34), Utah (34), Idaho (37) and Nevada (40). All eight of the highest-emitting states were in the central and southern parts of the country: North Dakota (74), West Virginia (70), Missouri (69), Oklahoma (67), Kansas (65), Iowa (64), Mississippi (63) and Kentucky (63).

Examining data in 8,858 Zip codes, researchers also found households in high-income neighborhoods contributed 25 percent more carbon dioxide than households in low-income neighborhoods. In the Los Angeles metro area, for example, the affluent Hollywood Hills, Brentwood and Sherman Oaks Zip codes had among the most greenhouse gas emissions, while Inglewood, Fullerton and Huntington Park had some of the lowest.

“The tendency for affluence and (average floor space) to increase together is a key emissions driver for wealthier households,” researchers wrote.

While increased density, commonly associated with a smaller carbon footprint, did show some correlation, the apparent effect from the income gap was far wider.

“Variation in (greenhouse gas) intensity among the ZIP codes likely reflects differences in climate, building characteristics, and carbon intensity of the electrical grid, such that the overall relationship between density and emissions is attenuated,” researchers wrote.

Households in states with warmer climates consumed less energy, measured by kilowatt (kW) hours per square meter. The national average is 147 kW hours per square meter, while Florida (97), Arizona (103) and California (109) had the lowest rates in the nation. Los Angeles consumed even less than the state, at 103 kW hours per square meter.

Researchers began with the goal of identifying where in the nation’s households are likely to need the most aggressive action to meet the 2025 and 2050 goals set forth by the Paris Climate Agreement. Residential emissions account for 20 percent of the total in the United States, they said, and would by themselves be the world’s sixth-largest polluter of greenhouse gases, on the scale of Germany.