The Toxic Free Cosmetics Act bans 24 chemicals starting in 2025. It was authored by Democratic Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who called it a “landmark” bill.
The chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive harm and hormone disruption, he said. All the chemicals have already been banned by the European Union, but California is the first U.S. state to prohibit their use.
Another piece of legislation signed by Newsom requires companies to disclose possibly harmful ingredients being used in personal care products.
The ingredients involve some fragrances, flavors and other chemicals linked to allergic reactions, cancer and birth defects, the governor said.
“I thank Governor Newsom for signing SB 312 which will ensure that consumers in California know what ingredients are in the beauty and personal care products they bring home to their families and use on their bodies,” said Democratic state Sen.Connie Leyva, who authored the bill.
The law will protect professional salon workers, who are disproportionately exposed to toxic chemicals, Leyva said.
