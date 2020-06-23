Page said the incident was under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. He also said he has asked staff and on-site business tenants to share any information or “any possible alternative explanation.”
Sonoma was closed over the weekend due the coronavirus pandemic.
The discovery at Sonoma, the biggest auto racing venue in the Bay Area, comes after a noose was found hanging in the garage of Bubba Wallace Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR.
Wallace has been a prominent activist in the sport and was instrumental in calling on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events.
He placed 14th at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Monday.
