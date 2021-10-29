The annual report found continued declines in deaths for 11 of the 19 most common cancers among men and 14 of the 20 most common for women. But women bear the highest out-of-pocket costs: Breast cancer patients paid an estimated $3.14 billion in 2019, compared to $2.26 billion for prostate cancer.
Those who had cancers that had not yet spread to other parts of the body paid less for care, and costs were highest at end-of-life. Patients under age 65 paid more in both out-of-pocket costs and time.
Money isn’t the only area where cancer patients lose: So is time spent traveling, waiting for care and receiving treatments, which can compound the financial burden of a cancer diagnosis.
The out-of-pocket costs represent what is spent in addition to health insurance premiums. The average 65-year-old Medicare beneficiary with chronic myeloid leukemia, for example, could pay more than $4,000 out-of-pocket the first year they’re diagnosed and more than $3,000 a year thereafter.
Officials say prevention could help make cancer care more financially manageable for patients.
“The cost of having cancer is enormous and an extreme burden on people and families, particularly for those who are uninsured or underinsured,” Karen Hacker, director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, said in a statement. “Prevention is key to lowering out-of-pocket costs.”
The report is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Cancer Institute and the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries.
Researchers say the data probably understates the amount of out-of-pocket money and time cancer patients must spend after they are diagnosed. The total national cost of cancer care was an estimated $208.9 billion in 2020.