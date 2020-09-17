When college athletes recover from covid-19 and are ready to return to sports, it might be wise to first make sure the novel corona­virus has not left them with ­myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that has turned up in some patients after even only mild or asymptomatic illness.

At Ohio State University, doctors performed cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) studies on 26 student athletes, women and men, who had recovered from covid-19. None had been hospitalized, and 12 reported having only mild symptoms.

Their electrocardiograms looked normal, and ultrasound examinations showed no heart abnormalities.

But the MRIs detected myocarditis in four of the athletes — two of whom had no symptoms.

And 12 athletes had heart tissue scarring, although they had not had any of the typical signs of a heart attack. In a paper published on Sept. 11 in JAMA Cardiology, the doctors conclude that while larger studies are needed, MRI may be a good way to evaluate athletes after covid-19 recovery and to guide safe competitive sports participation.

— Reuters