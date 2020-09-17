Their electrocardiograms looked normal, and ultrasound examinations showed no heart abnormalities.
But the MRIs detected myocarditis in four of the athletes — two of whom had no symptoms.
And 12 athletes had heart tissue scarring, although they had not had any of the typical signs of a heart attack. In a paper published on Sept. 11 in JAMA Cardiology, the doctors conclude that while larger studies are needed, MRI may be a good way to evaluate athletes after covid-19 recovery and to guide safe competitive sports participation.
— Reuters