Country’s newest star Luke Combs wasn’t drinking alone when he shotgunned a beer alongside country legends Brooks & Dunn to open the revamped CMT Music Awards featuring a trio of new hosts and outdoor performances.

Country singers Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde joined “Modern Family” actor Sarah Hyland as co-hosts during Wednesday night’s show, which was shot in various outdoor locations around Nashville, Tennessee, including the former home of Reba McEntire.

Luke Bryan won male video of the year for “One Margarita,” while country duo Dan + Shay won for duo video of the year for their song “I Should Probably Go To Bed.”

Shay Mooney gave a shout out remotely to his toddler son, Asher. “He’s watching right now. So you do need to go to bed for sure right now,” he joked.

The fan-voted awards show, which is normally held in the summer but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, has a new category, quarantine video of the year, that highlights country artists who got creative with music videos and songs during the pandemic.

The show normally highlights cross-genre collaborations and includes performances with Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus and Ballerini with Halsey. Some first-time nominees this year include Halsey, Blanco Brown, Gwen Stefani, Marshmello and The Highwomen.

Also new this year is the CMT equal play award, which was presented to singer, actor and activist Jennifer Nettles, for her work advocating for women and diversity in country music.

“Thank you to all the fans and especially my artists, my sisters out there who continue to burn the holy fire,” said Nettles. “I am so proud to be a part of this legacy of women in country music with you. And I am so proud of the stories that we tell. We have more to do as soon as we can.”