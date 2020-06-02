The Census Bureau is in the middle of the 2020 census, which is attempting to count every resident in the U.S.
Census Bureau offices around the country were closed for a month and a half as field operations were suspended in March to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The offices only began reopening on a rolling basis in the past several weeks.
The 2020 census will help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in funding.
The Census Bureau on Monday reported reaching its predicted goal for households answering the 2020 census questionnaire on their own — 60.5%. The self-response rate will likely grow higher in the next two months before the next phase of the 2020 head count begins in August. That’s when hundreds of thousands of census-takers start knocking on the doors of homes whose residents haven’t yet answered the census questions.
