“It was a little chaotic for a bit,” the chief told The Associated Press. He said among other things, the protesters were demonstrating against Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s decision not to shut down South Dakota during the coronavirus pandemic and that the Sturgis rally was being held during the pandemic.
The protester — a man from Rapid City, South Dakota — was arrested for disorderly conduct, Vandewater said. No one was hurt.
The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began Aug. 7 and wrapped up Sunday.
