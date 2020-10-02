That’s where Facts for Families comes in. It’s a collection of online crib sheets for all kinds of issues that affect children, teenagers and families, from attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder to weight gain.
The online fact sheets are the work of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), a professional organization that represents more than 9,400 psychiatrists specializing in kids and teens.
Each sheet lays out common-sense information about a variety of challenges — such as bullying, delirium and grief — that can affect kids’ mental health.
Many of these challenges and conditions emerge during early childhood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 6 children ages 2 to 8 in the United States has a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. The older kids get, the more likely they are to experience depression, anxiety and a host of other conditions.
These bumps can stress out caretakers, who may not know where to start when it comes to helping their children. The fact sheets are quick reads and give lists of symptoms and behavior changes. Most contain links to other, more in-depth resources, too.
So next time you’re up at night mulling over a troubling interaction or symptom, browse the website instead — and use the information there as a starting point for conversations with pediatricians, specialists and the children. Then turn over and get some sleep, secure in your new knowledge and your preliminary plan.
Facts for Families can be found at bit.ly/AACAP_facts.