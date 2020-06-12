Bed-wetting, or what we doctors call “monosymptomatic nocturnal enuresis,” or just “enuresis,” is something all children go through. Enuresis is the inability to intermittently retain urine at night. Children learn to control the mechanism of urination in a complex process that involves social maturation, the maturation of their genitourinary organs and the physiological processes of urination.

As kids get older, they also become increasingly aware of social norms — that means that when a child observes adults go to the bathroom, they begin to understand what’s appropriate and try to imitate that behavior.

Most kids can’t fully control their bladder until they are 5. Until then, it’s normal for younger children to have accidents throughout the day and to use diapers at night and during naps.

Sometimes children older than 5 still wet the bed. Enuresis in children older than 5 occurs in about 5 to 10 percent of 7-year-olds and 1 to 2 percent of adolescents without being caused by disease or organ malformation — meaning there’s another cause.

Problems at home, developmental difficulties, attention-deficit disorder and scolding them for bed-wetting can all exacerbate the problem or even rekindle it if a child stopped wetting the bed for years before the incidents started up again.

What can you do at home to minimize or end bed-wetting episodes?

Social isolation measures have made it hard to keep healthy routines. Sleep habits have been altered and children, stuck at home most of the day, are drinking more liquids while also spending more time in front of screens. As a result of these changes, the circadian clock that regulates the body’s cycles of urination is altered.

If you want to start working on helping your 4- or 5-year-old to stop wetting the bed, or even if your older child has started wetting the bed again, there are some simple changes you can make at home to get the process started.

1. Watch the liquids. Caffeinated and soft drinks can provoke urination. Limit these drinks to one a day, and then only in the morning. Make sure that your child stops drinking all liquids about two hours before bedtime. A simple sip of water before they get into bed and that’s it. Explain to them what you’re trying to achieve so they don’t think they’re being punished.

2. Take the child to the bathroom once or twice before bed and make sure that they emptied their bladder. Also make sure that they go to the bathroom regularly during the day.

3. Start a voiding diary. That is: keep a diary about the bed-wetting. Include when episodes happened, what they drank that day, screen time, bedtimes and so on.

4. Wake your child up at the same time every night before they wet the bed.

5. Be persistent and know that kids can have setbacks before they completely stop wetting the bed. Don’t chastise them or make them feel bad in any way — you’ll only contribute to their anxiety and embarrassment and it will be counterproductive for everyone.

For older kids who are wetting the bed again and don’t have malformations or psychological conditions, there are other options for treatment if the above-mentioned steps don’t work.

I recently worked with a 7-year-old patient whose family was concerned and frustrated with his nighttime bed-wetting. The mother told me that these episodes had occurred almost nightly for the past several months, but that before this he had stopped wetting the bed when he was 5.

First, I recommended a device that emits a sound or vibration that lets kids know they’ve wet the bed. The goal is for the child to wake up when the device alerts them that they’re urinating. They then go to the bathroom to finish urinating. These devices have about an 80 percent success rate.

After a few months of the above-mentioned treatment options, the boy was still having nightly episodes. So, after another physical exam and a psychological examination, I prescribed him a medication to take at nighttime that basically enhances the reabsorption of water in the kidney, which decreases the production of urine. I also told his mother not to say anything if he had an accident, thus eliminating any negative stimulus or feelings of shame. I recommended that he continue this treatment for one month and then discontinue it.

A few weeks ago, I spoke with his mother and he is no longer wetting the bed. As hard as things are for their family right now during the pandemic, bed-wetting is one less stressor everyone has to deal with. With the help of the medication my patient saw for himself that he was able to control his urine without any device or being waked up at night, his parents left him alone about it and he no longer felt shame. In his case, that was all he needed.

Remember that before starting any enuresis treatment, a urologist, a pediatric urologist or a pediatrician should rule out any malformations or infection. Psychological conditions that might affect the normal development of the child must also be discarded before medical treatment is prescribed.

Marcos Del Rosario-Santiago is a urologist in the Mexican navy and a member of the American Urological Association.