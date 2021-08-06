And if you accept that your physical suffering might never cease, are you giving up hope or merely being realistic? And when does realism morph into a charred sort of resignation or, worse, despair?
I’ve had the disabling, degenerative and thus far untreatable neuroimmuno illness myalgic encephalomyelitis (formerly known by the misnomer chronic fatigue syndrome) for 30 years, and I’ve had papillary carcinoma, a form of thyroid cancer, for four years. (I had a thyroidectomy two years ago, but radiation treatment failed and now some cancer is residing in at least a few lymph nodes.)
I’m lucky because I’m able to walk with a walker, something many with ME are unable to do. I write from bed and still have a rich, full life brimming with loved ones and my delightfully curious dog, Jordan.
Over the decades, I’ve become philosophical that I’ll probably never be well again. My namesake died at 26 under the Nazi occupation of Greece and her body was tossed into an unmarked mass grave, so who am I to think life should be fair? Disabled or not, I have advantages she could have only dreamed of.
But I confess this sanguine approach has given way to more than one dread-soaked 3 a.m. night as the pain, dizziness, chills, post-exertional malaise and nausea become agonizing and I quite simply don’t want to go on.
(Research has shown that people with ME have a suicide rate six times higher than that of the average population. That’s not because we’re inherently depressed. Rather, it’s because we’re egregiously ill, too often dismissed or mistreated by physicians, and, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimate that there are up to 2.5 million of us in the United States and other estimates of 17 million worldwide, we receive a paltry allotment of research dollars, leaving us with no treatment and without even a diagnostic test.)
When you have ME, you have what feels like an unending, vicious flu and you never experience even a second of relief. As with all incurable illnesses, you are consigned to a body that stubbornly refuses to cooperate, no matter how many servings of broccoli or blueberries you eat.
Tragically, people with long covid report many comparable symptoms. Because the two illnesses present similarly, some physicians have even misdiagnosed long covid as ME.
Paradoxically, that brings us back to hope again. Congress has allocated $1.15 billion to the National Institutes of Health for long covid research, and ME advocacy groups such as M.E. Action Network are lobbying NIH to allocate some of those funds for ME research.
Throughout medical history, treatments developed for one illness sometimes have been found effective for another illness. Could that be the case here?
After three decades spent mostly in bed, might I be able to ride my bike again? Could all the people like me proceed with lives at least a bit more normally — grocery shopping without having to lie down for hours or days afterward? Might we sleep and wake up even a little refreshed instead of feeling like our veins are infused with lead?
Is it wise or foolish to be hopeful right now?
Perhaps it all comes down to a lesson about hope I learned years ago.
I was sitting in the wheelchair that I’d needed for the past four months when a physician concluded our appointment by getting on his knees, looking me straight in the eye and declaring, “You need to accept that you’ll never work again. You’re too sick.”
I was nearly 25 and had been extremely ill and profoundly immobile for several months. Except for a recurrent fever, all my tests to this point showed no objective indicators of illness. Yet, here I was.
A few physicians had been deeply kind and tried their hardest to discover the culprit that was demolishing my body and upending my life. But too many others — as is often the case in stories like mine and, as we’re seeing right now, for people with long covid — insisted I was lying, exaggerating, “just depressed” (as if depression itself isn’t a potentially fatal illness) or, of course, seeking attention, perhaps the most nonsensical accusation leveled when a diagnosis remains elusive. (“Does it seem like I need to fake an illness to get attention?” I’d replied to a cardiologist who thought undergoing an EKG would somehow garner me worldwide recognition.)
I’m in my 50s now and, like many people at midlife, I sometimes think of my younger self as my offspring. I can see her in her Levi’s 501s and Doc Marten boots, hit like a wrecking ball by the physician’s insistence that her accomplishments would cease and I’m thrilled by what she said next.
“You need to understand that I will work again,” my younger self said, practically seething. “And why would you want to take away my hope?”
Hope is the fuel that propelled me from there to here.
I’ve managed the past 30 years without my health, but it seems impossible that I would have lasted this long without hope.
So, while I won’t go bike shopping anytime soon, I might bookmark a few makes and models that appeal to me.
Just in case.