It seemed like a good moment to share new (money-saving) guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on cleaning: You can stop fighting over the last container of bleach wipes at the store, and you don’t have to budget for that fancy UV-light cleanser. Cleaning with regular soap and water is good enough.

Washing surfaces with soap and water will remove most virus particles, according to the CDC. Disinfecting sprays and wipes (Clorox, Lysol, etc.) are needed only when someone who has covid-19 has recently been in the home.

Health experts have been saying for some time that the chances are low that you’d catch the virus by touching a surface.

Nevertheless, the cleaning industry has exploded over the course of the pandemic — people have been stocking up on wipes, household bleach and other chemicals approved to kill the disease. Some have even resorted to making their own.

“Unfortunately, there has been a plethora of products that have been coming out to ‘clean and disinfect surfaces,’ ” said Aditya Shah, a consultant in infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic. But Shah said chemicals or expensive products that use UV rays to kill germs are not necessarily needed to get the job done. The purpose of the new CDC guidance, he said, “is to reassure people that simple agents like soap and water are usually sufficient.”

Shah said although products containing hydrogen peroxide, ammonia or alcohol are more sophisticated, soap and water — along with some “vigorous friction” — can remove the virus.