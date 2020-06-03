CMT started the show with a simple text introduction: “As social unrest grips the nation, we want to say thank you to those taking action against injustice. There are heroes all around us.”
The special aired in place of their CMT Music Awards, which were postponed to October. The special, which appeared to be mostly pre-recorded performances and dedications from artists like Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker, focused on good news stories of healthcare workers, educators, first responders and more.
