The White House is now a coronavirus hotspot, with both the president and first lady having contracted the virus, along with others in their inner circle.
Collins, who has been critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic before, calling his performance “extremely uneven.”
She’s running against Democrat Sara Gideon, the Maine House speaker, in one of the most competitive senate races in the country — one of a handful that could decide whether Republicans keep control of the U.S. Senate. It’s the costliest political race in state history.
Collins is seeking to persuade voters who oppose Trump to stick with her. Collins has not said whether or not she’ll cast her ballot for the president. She says she didn’t vote for him in 2016.
