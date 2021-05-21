Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death for both men and women, with nearly 53,000 people in the United States projected to die of the disease this year, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, whose guidelines are followed by doctors, insurance companies and policymakers.
Colorectal cancer is most frequently diagnosed in people between 65 and 74, but nearly 11 percent of new cases occur in people 50 and under, according to the task force.
The incidence of colorectal cancer in adults ages 40 to 49 has increased by almost 15 percent in the past 15 years, the task force said in a statement published last week in the JAMA medical journal. The task force is a group of independent experts appointed by Health and Human Services.
It said rates of colorectal cancer are higher in Black adults, Native Americans and Indigenous Alaskans. They are also higher for people with a family history of colorectal cancer; men; and those with other risk factors, such as obesity, diabetes, history of smoking or unhealthy alcohol use.
“The updated guidelines will make lifesaving colorectal cancer screening available to millions more people in the U.S. and offer the potential for averting colorectal cancer diagnoses and deaths,” Kimmie Ng, director of the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at the Dana-Farber Institute in Boston, said in a JAMA editorial.
She said about a third of the population 50 and older who should already be undergoing routine screening are not being screened for colorectal cancer.
To address that, Ng suggested employers could offer a paid “wellness day” for employees, weekend and after-hours appointments be made available, and that ride services be offered to individuals who do not have the caregiver support needed after a colonoscopy, which typically requires anesthesia.
In the United States, colonoscopy is the most common method used to screen for colorectal cancer. Other methods include fecal occult blood tests and flexible sigmoidoscopy followed by colonoscopy if precancerous polyps are detected so they can be removed.
In deciding on a screening method, the guidelines say clinicians and patients can consider a variety of factors, such as how often various tests need to be done. Stool-based tests, for instance, may need to be done annually, while colonoscopies for people at average risk are suggested every 10 years.
The task force still recommends that screening of adults ages 76 to 85 should be based on individual considerations and that routine screening be discontinued after 85.
— Reuters