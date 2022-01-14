Fecal immunochemical testing, or FIT, which is a stool-based test. The primary advantage is that it can be done at home and doesn’t require bowel prep. Another benefit is that FIT can detect colon cancer early, still at a treatable stage, which is great — but of course, colonoscopies can prevent these cancers from developing in the first place by identifying polyps and removing them. On the downside, it’s an annual test (colonoscopies, when normal, should be done every five to 10 years), although an abnormal result will then require a follow-up sooner than the usual schedule. My own gastroenterologist told me the FIT test was not for me, given my previous history of polyps. He added that “the FIT test is not nearly as sensitive for diagnosing precancerous polyps, which is the whole point of screening.” If resources are limited, though, it’s on the table.