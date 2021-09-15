Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and data engineer for Lockheed Martin in Everett, Washington, always saw himself as the space booster behind the scenes, helping to educate the public. He shot off model rockets in college and worked as a Space Camp counselor. So he considered it a “crazy fantasy” when he saw the Super Bowl ad in February announcing the space seat raffle and made a donation to enter. He didn’t win but a college friend did, and he offered Sembroski his spot on the flight. Sembroski says he was more subdued than others when he found out: “Just no words were coming out. Since then, I’ve gotten a lot more enthusiastic.” After six months of training, Sembroski, 42, has “no worries, no concerns, maybe a little bit of stage fright” about singing and playing a ukulele in orbit that will be auctioned off to support St. Jude. His schoolteacher wife, Erin, is “more than anxious about it for the two of us.” They have two daughters, ages 3 and 9. Sembroski says he’ll reflect on the historic nature of the flight — and his role in it — once he’s back on Earth.