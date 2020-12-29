“The individual has no close contacts identified so far but public health officials are working to identify other potential cases and contacts through thorough contact tracing interviews,” the tweet said.

Researchers have now detected the more transmissible variant in viral samples in at least 17 countries outside the United Kingdom, including as far away as Australia and South Korea, as of Tuesday afternoon. Officials in Canada had previously said they identified two cases, the first in North America.

In almost all instances. these cases have been in people who traveled from the United Kingdom, and there is no sign so far that the variant is spreading rapidly in these other countries, including the United States.

While the variant appears to spread more easily, it does not make people sicker or more likely to die, scientists in the United Kingdom reported late Monday. Nor is there any sign that people who were infected months ago with the coronavirus are more likely to be reinfected if exposed to the variant, according to the report, from Public Health England, a government agency.

Scientists also believe these mutations will not allow the virus to escape the immune response incited by vaccines. But it does appear to be more transmissible.

The United States announced Dec. 24 all airline passengers from the United Kingdom would be required to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours of their flight. (Reuters)

The appearance of the variant in the United States is not a surprise; officials have been signaling since last week that it was likely already present, but simply undetected.

“I’m not surprised,” Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday. “I think we have to keep an eye on it, and we have to take it seriously. We obviously take any kind of mutation that might have a functional significance seriously. But I don’t think we know enough about it to make any definitive statements, except to follow it carefully and study it carefully.”

The variant has a higher attack rate, according to the UK report, which bolsters the hypothesis that the variant has outcompeted other versions of the coronavirus and is now the dominant variant across much of the United Kingdom. Among people known to have been exposed to someone already infected with the variant, 15.1 percent became infected. People exposed to someone infected with the non-variant version had a 9.8 percent infection rate.

That difference suggests the variant is more transmissible, though the health agency said more investigation is needed to bolster the hypothesis.

The working theory among many scientists is that the increased transmissibility of the variant, known as B.1.1.7, is driven by mutations that have altered the spike protein on the surface of the virus. The variant has 17 mutations — eight of which alter the spike protein.

Precisely how those changes are leading to more infections is unknown. The virus may be binding more easily to receptor cells in the human body, or replicating more easily and driving higher viral loads, enhancing viral shedding by someone who is infected. Another possibility is that people are shedding virus for a longer period, upping the chances of passing along the virus.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that the new variant does not cause more severe disease or increased mortality,”said Susan Hopkins, a senior medical adviser to Public Health England, in a statement released Tuesday.

The newly published data echo the findings in a separate study published last week, based on modeling and hospitalization data — and not yet peer-reviewed — that estimated that the variant is 56 percent more transmissible but doesn’t appear to alter the lethality of the virus.

“The good news is that B117 does not seem to cause much more severe disease, and there’s no evidence that it is managing to evade the immune system, which means vaccines are expected to protect against it,” William Hanage, an epidemiologists at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, said Tuesday after reviewing the new report. “The bad news is that B117 does appear to be much more transmissible.”

Research findings on coronavirus variants have been at times ambiguous, and scientists stress that they are still trying to tweeze reliable signals from noisy data. Several false alarms have been sounded about virus mutations in the past. A major challenge is discerning whether a virus variant is spreading rapidly because it has a competitive advantage based on its genetic and structural differences, or is simply lucky, having arrived early to a location or leveraged a few superspreader events to gain dominance.

But with the United Kingdom seeing a severe winter surge of infections, public officials are taking no chances and have effectively locked down southern England, including London. Other countries have banned travelers from the United Kingdom.