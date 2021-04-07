Michael’s death in January was investigated by the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Samples from an autopsy were sent to the CDC.
“Scientific and clinical expertise in vaccine safety, immunology, infectious diseases, hematology, pathology, and laboratory science were part of the investigating team or consulted frequently,” Caprara said.
The investigative team concluded that Michael died from complications of immune thrombocytopenia, otherwise known as ITP, a disorder that can prevent blood from clotting and cause internal bleeding. Michael died in January from the disorder more than two weeks after getting the shot.
Michael, 56, was an obstetrician with a private practice at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.
