County leaders said in a statement that those individuals “were immediately issued isolation instructions and any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health.”
The Charlotte Observer reports that the disclosures come after county health officials raised concerned about a lack of social distancing and mask wearing at a Monday business meeting of the RNC in Charlotte. Strict coronavirus protocols were supposed to be followed.
The public may need to wait weeks for an “after-action” report detailing the true scope of convention-related infections. But Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said the convention posed no infection risk to the greater Charlotte area.
