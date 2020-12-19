Friday’s order by the judges says reporters must request permission in advance to attend hearings, and up to five journalists will be allowed in a courtroom.
Journalists have been barred from attending recent Alamance County court hearings even when they requested permission in advance. Courthouse staff cited COVID-19 as the reason for limiting access to victims and defendants.
District Court Judge Fred Wilkins barred reporters from attending a plea hearing for Sandra Warren Brazee, a white woman accused of driving her pickup truck at two 12-year-old Black girls. Tom Boney Jr., publisher of The Alamance News, was handcuffed and ordered out of a courtroom as he objected. He was then released.
The news outlets’ petition to the Court of Appeals is pending.
