Zurich has seven league games left and it is unclear how that program can be met ahead of UEFA’s Aug. 2 deadline to complete domestic seasons.
Zurich still has to play both title-chasing teams, Young Boys and St. Gallen, and is in fifth place, two points behind Servette. Fourth place earns entry to the Europa League qualifying rounds with the entry deadline on Aug. 3.
The league said it was talking with clubs about the next steps to take.
Another Zurich club, second-tier Grasshopper, had its league game Friday postponed due to a player testing positive.
Switzerland’s public health office said Saturday there were 108 new cases registered in the previous day in the nation of around 8.6 million people.
