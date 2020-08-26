Ann Scales, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, said earlier the 19 cases were “among a group of individuals who rented a house together in Rhode Island for a wedding event that took place in late July.”
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker referred to the event at a news conference Tuesday as he discussed the importance of face coverings, social distancing and proper hygiene.
“Everyone who went to that wedding except one person tested positive for COVID,” Baker said.
A wedding reception earlier this month in Maine resulted in at least 60 COVID-19 cases, and one death, health officials in Maine have said. Twenty-two of those people attended the reception, while the others are secondary or tertiary cases.
That wedding reception outbreak resulted in outbreaks at a nursing home and a jail, officials said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.