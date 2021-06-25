I applied that advice more than a year ago, when New York reported its first coronavirus case. I remember the shock and disbelief in my daughter’s eyes as I explained that her school was closing due to the pandemic. As my grandparents had done for my mother, I tried to convey that we would be okay. I focused on what we could control; how we would occupy ourselves over the coming days (cooking meals, watching movies, reading books) and ignored what we could not control.