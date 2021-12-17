Remember, too, that vaccination provides the strongest protection against serious illness. The vaccines are your best option if you don’t want to get sick — no treatment or medication is a substitute.
That said, it’s a good idea to keep some basic supplies at home if you do get a case of covid-19 that doesn’t require hospitalization.
Sterling N. Ransone, a family physician in Deltaville, Va., and president of the American Academy of Family Physicians, recommends putting together a kit with a few key items:
A thermometer. Keep an eye on your temperature. Low-grade fevers are common and manageable. But if a patient’s temperature climbs above 102 degrees, Ransone told me, “they’re probably moving on to the more moderate-to-severe” stage of the disease. At that point, he said, a doctor may advise clinical treatment rather than at-home care.
A pulse oximeter. These are the devices that clip onto your finger and measure the oxygen in your blood. They’re easy to find online and they typically cost about $15 to $50. Along with thermometers, pulse oximeters can help you provide valuable information to your doctor if you’re sick at home. “If they can get me those kinds of numbers, I can give them much better advice on what we can do,” Ransone said. “It can be scary when you’re diagnosed. The more data that I have, the more I can either reassure them or move forward” with treatment.
Acetaminophen to alleviate aches. Other over-the-counter cough medications may help, too, but consult with your doctor before taking them. Make sure that anything you take doesn’t interfere with other medications you’re already using, and follow the dosage guidelines on the label.
Clear, non-caffeinated fluids. Ransone recommends electrolyte drinks. Staying hydrated can help ease your symptoms. Canned chicken noodle soup may help, too.
Masks and sanitizers. If you’re recovering at home, you want to stay as isolated from others in the household. Wearing masks, sanitizing your hands and regularly wiping down surfaces can help prevent transmission.
Contact information for your doctor. Staying in touch with your doctor is important. Even if your symptoms aren’t that bad, it helps to have a trusted source of advice a phone call away. And if you don’t already have a relationship with a primary care provider, now might be a good time to start one.
Most of these things aren’t too expensive on their own — you may even have most of them in your cabinet already — but together the costs can add up. If you need assistance, you may be able to get help from your doctor’s office, community clinic, place of worship group or local health department.
None of these items will attack the virus itself or get rid of it faster, but they could make those days recovering at home more bearable. Moreover, having them handy will save you a trip to the store if you test positive.
For more advice on what to do if you get covid-19, check the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
— Derek Hawkins