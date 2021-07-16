Other than one friend who spent time trying to convince me to vaccinate despite my history, most have been accepting. I wear a mask in public spaces and tell people before seeing them so they can decide whether they feel safe around me and under what conditions. My commitment is to protect myself and others. You see, those who have been vaccinated and those of us who haven’t been for medical reasons are not so different: We want the very same thing — to be healthy, to see children and grandchildren grow up, to return to normal lives.