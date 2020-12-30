The sample from the second individual is “highly suspicious but has not yet been confirmed,” said Emily Travanty, supervisor of public health microbiology and serology for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “This particular sample was a little bit less of a strong signal so it’s taking a little bit more work.”

She said it could take a week to confirm the case.

State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said the new variant, known as B.1.1.7, has not been detected among residents in the assisted-living facility, where all 26 tested positive for the virus and four have died. She said the two National Guard personnel were among six deployed on Dec. 23 to boost staffing, and were not likely the cause of the outbreak, which began much earlier.

She said it was not clear where the two individuals might have been exposed to the variant. Both are in isolation and recovering, officials said.

The fact that the individual with the confirmed infection, described Tuesday as a man in his 20s, had no known travel history “logically implies that there’s more spread throughout the state,” said Anuj Mehta, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Denver Health who has been involved in the state’s pandemic response.

“We have to assume he got it from community spread,” Mehta said. “That could mean two other people had it, or it could mean 200 other people had it. Time will tell how widespread it is.”

Neither individual lives in Simla, Mayor Ryan Fulmer said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The man who tested positive for this variant was working in Simla on the day of testing,” the statement continued. “He is not a resident of Simla. He is not isolating in Simla. There is one other ‘suspected’ case and this person is also not a resident and is not isolating in Simla.”

The variant is believed to be more transmissible but unlikely to cause a more serious illness. But scientists and public health officials say the identification of the variant in the United States should spur people to follow guidelines designed to limit the spread of the virus.

“If there was a reason to work really hard on stopping community transmission, we have an even better reason now, because we’re up against a more formidable enemy,” said Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. “Things are getting bad enough already, just from the previous viral strain.”

The variant, which contains 17 mutations, including some affecting the spike protein on the exterior of the virus, first appeared in September in the United Kingdom and has become dominant across the country, leading to a lockdown in London and southern England and travel bans by other countries hoping to prevent its importation.

Officials in the United States, where surveillance of viral sequences is spotty, say they’re not surprised that it has been detected in this country.