Each of these children will require a careful review of their medical history and then contact with their parents: Do they have a thermometer? Do they know how long to isolate? Are there any family members at risk who also need to get tested? Do the parents need a doctor’s note to excuse them from work to watch their child? Some of my young patients — particularly those with severe symptoms or a history of a serious medical condition like asthma — need to be watched especially carefully in case they need admission to the hospital. Thankfully, that has not happened to any of my patients yet, and I reassure parents that their child will likely get better over a week to 10 days. Still, the parents I call are scared and lose sleep over what could happen to their child.