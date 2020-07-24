Baker’s office sent out an email early Friday saying he would.
But Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy denied it, telling WEEI radio: “We hope he’s going to be there, but I can confirm he’s not throwing the pitch.”
A bit later, a spokesperson for the team said Kennedy misspoke.
“The Governor is, in fact, one of the participants in tonight’s ceremonial first pitch,” Zineb Curran said in an email.
The Sox are set to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the first game of the shortened season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. No fans will be in the stands.
