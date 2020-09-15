Constantinou told The Associated Press it’s not clear whether the three chickens and three rabbits survived their falls.
Students celebrating the start of their final year of high school have become a quasi-tradition in Cyprus, with many holding sleepovers at their schools the night before. Constantinou said the social media posts also showed students unfurling banners and setting off fireworks.
The high school’s principal filed a complaint about the actions involving the rabbits and chickens, and several students have been questioned, the police spokesman said.
Cyprus has made mask-wearing compulsory for all students over age 12 years to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Education Ministry postponed the start of the school year by a week because of a heatwave.
