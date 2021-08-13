For a while, my daughter’s lung function held steady, and it felt like we were in control. Her bimonthly sputum cultures sometimes tested positive for lung infections, which we treated with more drugs and rounds of airway clearance. Only once in the first decade after her diagnosis and initial hospitalization did she need to be admitted for a grueling two-week course of IV antibiotics — what we in the CF community called a tuneup. Many kids with CF were hospitalized yearly or even more often.