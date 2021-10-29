That’s concerning, the researchers say. This over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever can be a lifesaver — helping to reduce the likelihood of heart attack or stroke for some people, especially in those with known heart disease. But regular use may cause serious side effects, notably internal bleeding.
Until fairly recently, many members of the medical community supported the use of daily, low-dose aspirin as a way to prevent a first heart attack or stroke — considered primary prevention. But in the past few years, new research has emerged showing that for many people without diagnosed heart disease, the risk of bleeding may outweigh the benefits of daily aspirin.
This is especially true for older adults. Because of that, the new proposed USPSTF guidelines recommend that people 60 or older should not start taking aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease. (People in that age group who already are should talk to their doctor about how to proceed.) The proposed guidelines say that people ages 40 to 59 with a 10 percent or higher risk for a cardiovascular event may see a small benefit to daily aspirin, and should make an individual decision on use along with their physician.
This shift puts the USPSTF guidelines closer to guidelines released by the American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in 2019, which recommend against daily use of aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke in people older than 70 (and in adults of any age who are at increased internal bleeding risk).
What follows is expert advice on who should — and shouldn’t — take daily aspirin, and for those who should, how to take it safely.
Risks and benefits
Cardiovascular disease is often caused by narrowed arteries. Aspirin is an antiplatelet medication. That means it prevents platelets (a type of blood cell) from clumping together and forming blood clots in those arteries.
For people with established cardiovascular disease, especially those who have already had a heart attack or stroke, there’s strong evidence that taking a daily low-dose aspirin significantly lowers the risk of a second cardiovascular event.
If you’re in this group, “do not stop taking your daily aspirin unless advised to do so by your physician,” says Guy L. Mintz, director of cardiovascular health and lipidology at Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.
The net benefits of daily aspirin use are less clear-cut for older adults who are at only moderate risk of cardiovascular disease. (Your doctor can help you determine your risk.)
Here’s why: Although age can boost the likelihood of cardiac events that may be prevented by daily aspirin use, it can also raise the risk of internal bleeding. Three randomized controlled trials published in 2018 showed few heart benefits from daily aspirin use but an increase in internal bleeding risk for those using the drug for primary prevention.
These studies were part of the reason the AHA/ACC changed its recommendations in 2019 for adults over 70 and anyone with a higher risk of internal bleeding.
What about people between ages 40 and 70? The AHA/ACC guidelines say that those in this age group who have no known heart disease but do have conditions that increase their likelihood of heart attack and stroke — such as Type 2 diabetes — may be considered for daily low-dose aspirin. But that’s only if they don’t have an increased likelihood of bleeding and if their cumulative risk is high enough. And the proposed USPSTF guidelines suggest that the risk of aspirin use outweigh benefits for people 60 and older trying to prevent a first cardiovascular event.
But as the 2019 Annals of Internal Medicine study suggests, many people for whom daily aspirin is not advised may be taking it anyway. The researchers estimate that 23.4 percent of all U.S. adults 40 and older without heart disease (including nearly half of all adults 70 and older with no known heart disease) use daily aspirin for prevention. Of those, 22.8 percent do so without the recommendation of their doctor.
The study also found that people with peptic ulcers, which hike the risk of internal bleeding, were no less likely to use daily aspirin than other people.
“The findings don’t necessarily mean that people — and doctors — aren’t following the [2019 AHA/ACC] recommendations,” says senior study author Christina Wee, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Obesity Research Program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. That’s because the 2019 study, which queried 14,328 U.S. adults about their aspirin use, was conducted in 2017, before the new research and guidelines.
But what the study does show, Wee says, is that a large number of older Americans may be taking daily aspirin, sometimes on their own.
Using it safely
What should you do? “The best approach is to have a discussion with your health-care provider about the potential risks and benefits of aspirin therapy for you specifically,” says Samia Mora, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
If you and your doctor determine that daily aspirin is appropriate for you, take smart steps. Because the risk of bleeding rises with dosage, take the lowest possible amount. “For most people, that’s an 81 mg ‘baby aspirin,’ ” Mora says.
Your doctor may also recommend the use of a medication known as a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), such as lansoprazole (Prevacid and generic) and omeprazole (Prilosec and generic), or an antacid — especially if you’re at higher risk for internal bleeding (this includes those with a history of ulcers, clotting disorder or heavy alcohol use) but need daily aspirin for the protection of your heart.
PPIs help safeguard against gastrointestinal bleeding. But regular use has been linked to increased susceptibility to hip fracture and serious bacterial infections, such as Clostridium difficile and pneumonia.
Some OTC painkillers, such as ibuprofen (Advil and generic), can interfere with aspirin’s heart-protecting action. So for pain relief, use acetaminophen (Tylenol and generic) instead. If you must use ibuprofen, the Food and Drug Administration says it’s best to wait 30 minutes or longer after taking aspirin.
If you’re thinking about stopping your daily aspirin regimen, be sure to discuss it with your doctor first. Quitting suddenly could be risky for longtime users. A Swedish study published in September 2017 in the journal Circulation found that those who did faced a 37 percent increased risk of heart attack or stroke.
What about cancer protection?
Previously, the USPSTF had suggested that daily aspirin use could help lower the risk of colorectal cancer along with cardiovascular disease. But in the proposed new guidelines, the group says that based on a review of the evidence since the guidelines were last updated in 2016, there’s not enough evidence to say that low-dose aspirin use reduces colorectal cancer risk.
Other ways to cut your risk of colorectal cancer include regular exercise, quitting smoking, and upping your intake of fruits and vegetables while cutting red and processed meats from your diet, Mora says.
If you have a strong family history of colorectal cancer, Mora suggests that you talk to your doctor about appropriate strategies.
