What about people between ages 40 and 70? The AHA/ACC guidelines say that those in this age group who have no known heart disease but do have conditions that increase their likelihood of heart attack and stroke — such as Type 2 diabetes — may be considered for daily low-dose aspirin. But that’s only if they don’t have an increased likelihood of bleeding and if their cumulative risk is high enough. And the proposed USPSTF guidelines suggest that the risk of aspirin use outweigh benefits for people 60 and older trying to prevent a first cardiovascular event.