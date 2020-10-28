Kabacinski, 47, is accused of handcuffing a 24-year-old woman at an Oct. 14 Trump rally in Eastpointe. She sprayed him with toy aerosol string when he chased and caught her, police said.
A message seeking comment from Kabacinski wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday. He has said the woman was disturbing the peace with the stickers and that he had authority as a former military police officer to detain her.
Police took no action against the woman.
In April, Kabacinski wore a gas mask during a Warren council meeting and complained about a “loss of freedom” due to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s restrictions aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
