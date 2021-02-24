The 1987 film “RoboCop” was set — but not filmed — in a futuristic and crime-ridden Detroit. The title character, a cyborg police officer, was played by actor Peter Weller.
The statue was crowdfunded through a Kickstarter campaign. Organizers wrote last year that the stainless-steel base weighed half a ton.
The idea for the statue appears to have started about a decade ago when a Twitter user, who tagged then-Detroit Mayor Dave Bing in a tweet, noted that Philadelphia has a statue of another movie icon, boxer Rocky Balboa, and that RoboCop would be a “GREAT ambassador for Detroit.”
Bing tweeted back, saying there were no plans in Detroit for a statue of RoboCop. But Detroiters Brandon Walley, a filmmaker, and Jerry Paffendorf, co-founder and CEO at Loveland Technologies, ran with the idea, envisioning it as a tourist attraction.
The campaign that launched in 2012 raised $67,436 from more than 2,700 backers worldwide. The statue was created by Detroit sculptor Giorgio Gikas.
The group behind the statue now is seeking a new location, according to The Detroit News.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Detroit News.