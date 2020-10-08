Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will be honored with the Ahmet Ertegun award.
Other guests will include Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley.
The event was scheduled for May 2, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave Grohl will kick off the show with a “heartfelt introduction” to the new class of inductees. The special guests will speak on how this year’s inductees impacted their personal life and careers.
