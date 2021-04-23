The interviews were conducted by community members throughout New York, and they reflect the incredible breadth of the world of disabilities, and the depth of the people who experience them.

Adrian Wagner lost most of his sight because of Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that leads to macular degeneration and vision loss. He talks about his many passions, which include music, rock climbing and cycling. “It’s been largely up to me to figure out what to do about [my disability],” he says.

In her interview, Chere Krist talks about how service dogs help her through life with a genetic disorder that causes her hands to tremble and osteoarthritis that has required her to get both knees, hips and ankles replaced. She talks about how looking “normal” has made it difficult for her to access some accommodations for those with disabilities, and how she copes with buildings and public transportation that sometimes try to bar her from entering with her nontraditional service dogs.

Accessibility and stigma are common themes in the interviews. Although the stories illuminate the kinds of social and physical barriers some people with disabilities face, they also showcase their subjects’ passions, inner lives and senses of humor.

In an interview, John Ferrandino, who has a learning disability that affects his memory, talks about his longtime love, Nina, and what he likes about himself. “I’m always nice, have a lot of friends, and help people out whenever they need it,” he says.

His life has had its ups and downs, he says, however, “I get through them every day.”