So, I worry that even my closest friends will become secretly bored if they have to keep meeting me at the cafe across the street instead of going, oh, I don’t know, to any other place on earth. That they’ll think, “Are you kidding me?” if I need one more ride to a physician appointment or quarterly cancer ultrasound. (I take a car service when I can but it’s not always possible. See: “demolished finances.”) That the next time I fall — literally or metaphorically — they’ll be so worn out, so sick of dodging the traps my illnesses lay for all of us, that they’ll quite simply sand off their fingerprints and go on the lam.