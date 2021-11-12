(Because the Internet can be a feral place, I’m reluctant to discuss my current illness-imposed celibacy. But I wrote candidly about disability and sex when I was sexually active, so it feels wrong to ascribe shame to my body’s current weakness. And, in my experience, each of us feels less alone when someone else says, “Hey, I’m going through that, too.”)
I’ve been disabled and intensely ill with the degenerative neuro-immuno illness myalgic encephalomyelitis (formerly known by the misnomer “chronic fatigue syndrome”) for 30 years.
The World Health Organization first recognized it in 1969, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out its initial diagnostic criteria in 1988, and the 2015 Institute of Medicine Report from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine mapped out in wrenching detail both the ways in which ME pulverizes those who have it — 25 percent of people with it are too ill to even leave their homes — and how persistent neglect by physicians allowed ME to metastasize into a full-blown medical crisis. Despite that, thus far there’s no treatment or cure, and we’re now seeing epidemiologists compare ME to long covid.
I’m far better than I was two years ago when I was undergoing radiation treatment for thyroid cancer, the results of which were cataclysmic. But if I look at my body’s overall trajectory, despite my best efforts — I walk at least a mile each day with my walker, stopping often, but still doing it — I’m definitely getting worse.
And while I lead a full life brimming with loved ones, treasured colleagues and my endlessly awesome dog Jordan, I lead this life from bed, usually lying flat, unable to sit up for most of the day. After Jordan and I return from our walk, I’m rendered immobile for several hours. Each word I’ve published has been written from bed, which I’ve come to refer to as “Mission Control.”
As my symptoms expand and my physical world shrinks, I’m starting to feel like a giant bag of sand: something that has tremendous use when propped up in just the right position, say, to stave off the floodwaters, but otherwise sits there, leaden and clumsy and probably in the way. In short, I’m worried that I’m becoming a burden to those around me.
Fred Rogers, a.k.a. Mister Rogers, famously said, “Look for the helpers,” and my parents raised my brother and me to be just that. From a young age, we learned that we were fortunate children in a sometimes unfair world and, as such, we were morally obligated to help those in need.
Indeed, because I was a domestic violence victim advocate for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in Seattle and had recently completed a stint as a volunteer at the King County Crisis Clinic when I first became ill in 1991, several physicians insisted that I ended up in a wheelchair then because I “did too much” or “must be burned out.” It remains inconceivable that being a helper was weaponized against me.
For most of my life, I’ve been the person you call at 3 a.m. when you’re heartbroken, unemployed or your loved one has died. And, indeed, I still field those calls and texts, both glad to help and to know I’m still useful. Seattle, where I’ve lived my entire life, has the third highest rate of homelessness in the United States, so — as my brother does, too — I continue to bring meals to those in my neighborhood who live on the street.
Depending on what I can afford in any given month — medical bills have demolished my finances — I also bring doughnuts, warm coffee, bottled water, batteries for space heaters, clean clothes, blankets, pillows and umbrellas. This is how I was raised; this is how I see myself. I’m supposed to be a helper.
So, I worry that even my closest friends will become secretly bored if they have to keep meeting me at the cafe across the street instead of going, oh, I don’t know, to any other place on earth. That they’ll think, “Are you kidding me?” if I need one more ride to a physician appointment or quarterly cancer ultrasound. (I take a car service when I can but it’s not always possible. See: “demolished finances.”) That the next time I fall — literally or metaphorically — they’ll be so worn out, so sick of dodging the traps my illnesses lay for all of us, that they’ll quite simply sand off their fingerprints and go on the lam.
This would be a fine time to mention that, with the exception of one relative to whom I no longer speak — he says I lie down because I “like to be waited on” — absolutely none of this is emanating from my loved ones.
I’ve been friends with many of them for decades and am blessed to have many sane, loving family members. They’re not saying they can’t take it anymore, but maybe I’m projecting my own doubts onto them because, really, I wouldn’t inhabit this body if I didn’t have to. Just the chronic pain alone is enough to make me long for an escape hatch. So sometimes I think, “It’s too late for me! Run! Save yourselves!”
I have a wonderful therapist and we discuss all of this — and I want to underscore in italics, all-caps and neon: I am one of the lucky ones. Indeed, the reason I’m still able to write is because my loved ones have repeatedly helped me from falling through the cracks.
These are my insecurities to work through and, hopefully, I’ll do just that.
Unless, there’s a treatment or cure, I’ll need help for the rest of my life. So, please, do me a favor. In fact, do yourself a favor. If you know someone with a disability and/or chronic or acute illness, ask what you can to do help. See if someone needs groceries or a trip to the pharmacy. Ask if they’d like a ride to the nearest park, to just sit outside for a little bit. Surprise them with their favorite coffee drink.
Maybe that’s the gist of this whole thing, regardless of our own health: It’s too often hard to help ourselves. So, perhaps all we can do, in fact, the best we can do, is to help each other.
We lessen our own burden when we lessen someone else’s.