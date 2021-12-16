“We make sure people know the things they need to do or consider if they would like to lengthen their lives and have a longer time being healthy,” says Carol Mangione, vice-chair of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and a practicing primary-care doctor. The task force publishes evidence-based recommendations for preventive care, as well as an up-to-date list of its recommendations on its website, uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org.