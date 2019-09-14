Drug industry lawyers facing more than 2,000 lawsuits over their alleged roles in the opioid epidemic demanded Saturday that the federal judge overseeing the case step aside, questioning his impartiality because he has consistently urged both sides to settle the case.

The request comes after a series of stinging rulings against the drug industry by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in the historic trial slated to begin Oct. 21.

“Defendants do not bring this motion lightly,” the lawyers wrote in a filing this morning on behalf of the some of the biggest drug companies in the nation. “Taken as a whole and viewed objectively, the record clearly demonstrates that recusal is necessary.”

The defense lawyers said Polster has overstepped his authority, saying from the start that he wants the sides to settle the case so that money for badly-needed drug treatment, overdose prevention and other services could be sent quickly to communities hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.

“With plaintiffs seeking $8 billion in cash for so-called ‘abatement,’ the Court has determined that it, not a jury, has the discretion to decide how much money defendants may pay to government agencies for medical treatment and other addiction-related services and initiatives,” the drug companies wrote.

Polster denied a defense motion to dismiss arguments by the plaintiffs that drug companies conspired with each other to protect their companies from enforcement actions by the Drug Enforcement Administration. He also rejected a motion to dismiss the case based on a plaintiff’s legal theory that the companies created a “public nuisance” by spilling enormous amounts of pain pills into communities across the country.

Last week, he denied a defense motion to dismiss the plaintiff’s plan to pursue the case under the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, originally created to prosecute the Mafia.

Lawyers for the cities, towns, counties and tribal communities suing the drug industry called the attempt to remove Polster a desperate move. The lead plaintiff’s lawyers said in a statement this morning that they “remain confident the judiciary will swiftly respond to yet another attempt by the opioid Defendants to delay the trial.”

More than 2,000 cities, counties, Native American tribes and other groups have sued the drug companies over their roles in the opioid crisis, demanding that they pay billions of dollars to pay for the damage it has caused.

Earlier this week, Purdue Pharma, the company most widely blamed for its role in the crisis, announced a tentative settlement with those municipalities and about half of the state attorneys general who have separately sued members of the drug industry in state courts.

Overdoses from prescription narcotics have killed more than 200,000 people since 1999, according to government figures, and another 200,000 people have succumbed to overdoses from heroin and illegal fentanyl during the same time.