These interactions can be complicated. Not only do consumers have to worry about what foods to abandon entirely, but they also need to keep track of which drugs need to be taken on an empty stomach and which should be combined with food.
Some medications, such as those for hypothyroidism, require an empty stomach, while others, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDS), for example, should be taken with food to prevent stomach irritation. Also, some foods and drinks that adversely affect a drug’s efficacy might still be okay if spaced out in time from when a patient takes the drug. Because there is so much variability among interactions, it’s important to discuss timing with the pharmacist or physician.
“It’s confusing,” says Mary Gutierrez, professor of pharmacy practice at the Chapman University School of Pharmacy. “There’s a lot of information out there about drugs interacting with other drugs, but much less awareness of how they interact with foods.”
It’s important for patients to ask their physician or pharmacist about these interactions. “Doctors often have limited time, and once they have counseled a patient, they don’t always do it again,” Gutierrez says. “But sometimes patients need to be reminded.” Also, pharmacists — often more accessible than physicians — can be a good source, she says. “Many of them know these things off the top of their heads,” she says.
Grapefruit and grapefruit juice are frequently mentioned as important to shun if consumers are taking any of numerous widely prescribed medications, including some — although not all — cholesterol-lowering statins, drugs for hypertension, for anxiety, to prevent organ transplant rejection, corticosteroids for inflammatory digestive disorders, and for abnormal heart rhythms.
Grapefruit juice blocks the major enzyme that breaks down these medications in the body, which can lead to increased levels of the medications in the blood. With a few other drugs, though, such as the over-the-counter antihistamine Allegra, grapefruit can have the opposite effect, leading to reduced amounts of medication in the blood.
“Decreased drug concentrations can lead to decreased efficacy,” says Mary Paine, professor in the department of pharmaceutical sciences at Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Increases, on the other hand, can produce “increased unwanted effects or toxicity, particularly for drugs with a narrow therapeutic window,” she says, referring to the small difference between minimum effective and minimum toxic concentrations in the blood.
Here are some of the most widely used medications and the foods and beverages that might cause trouble if you take them at the same time:
Cholesterol lowering medications. “A glass of your favorite fruit juice may lead to dangerous effects if mixed with simvastatin [Zocor] or lovastatin [Mevacor],” Hess says. When mixed with simvastatin, cranberry juice could increase the risk of hepatitis (liver inflammation) or myopathy (muscle weakness), and rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition that results in muscle tissue breaking down and damaging protein being released into the blood, she says.
“When cranberry juice is consumed with simvastatin, patients should promptly report any unexplained muscle pain or symptoms of hepatitis, such as yellow skin or eyes, dark-colored urine, or pale stools to their health-care provider,” Hess says. “Similarly, grapefruit juice has a well-established interaction with both simvastatin and lovastatin that can lead to myopathy or rhabdomyolysis. Eating a grapefruit instead of drinking the juice will not avoid the interaction.”
As for the more commonly prescribed atorvastatin (Lipitor), patients should not drink more than 1.2 liters (a little more than 40 ounces) of grapefruit juice daily, Hess says. This would be the equivalent of five fresh grapefruits, “but it is best to limit grapefruit as much as possible to avoid this interaction,” she says.
Antibiotics. Be careful consuming dairy-rich products such as milk, yogurt or cheese while taking such antibiotics as tetracycline, doxycycline, and ciprofloxacin. With ciprofloxacin, for example, take the medication two hours before or six hours after dairy products, Hess says. Tetracycline or doxycycline should be taken one hour before or two hours after dairy products to reduce potential absorption interference. The drugs can bind to the calcium to form an insoluble substance in the stomach and upper small intestine that the body can’t absorb.
Hypertension drugs. Certain blood pressure medications, including angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors such as lisinopril, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) such as losartan, and potassium-sparing diuretics such as spironolactone, can lead to high potassium levels in the body, potentially triggering dangerous heart arrhythmias, Hess says.
“If you take any of these medications, it is important to have your potassium level checked periodically,” she says, adding that the doctor could recommend avoiding or limiting such potassium-rich foods as bananas, orange juice or salt substitutes made with potassium.
On the other hand, some diuretics used to treat high blood pressure, such as hydrochlorothiazide, chlorthalidone or furosemide, can reduce potassium levels in your body, she adds. “In this case, your providers may recommend consuming more potassium in your diet,” she says.
Parkinson’s disease medications. Carbidopa/levodopa, a common first-line medication for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease motor symptoms, if taken with high protein meals, is not well absorbed, and may become less effective. “This is because levodopa competes with certain amino acids — the building blocks of proteins — for transport across the gut wall or into the brain,” Hess says. Parkinson’s patients should spread out their protein intake throughout the day to prevent fluctuating drug levels in the blood, she says.
Thyroid medications. Levothyroxine (Synthroid), which treats hypothyroidism — an underactive thyroid — should be taken on an empty stomach at least 30 minutes before food, or alternatively, three to four hours after the last meal of the day, Hess says. Additionally, levothyroxine should not be taken within four hours of food or drink that contains calcium or iron. “Therefore, if you enjoy adding milk to your morning cereal or drinking a glass in the morning, discuss timing of your levothyroxine or switching your dose to bedtime with your provider,” Hess says. If your routine includes consuming these products earlier than four hours, it’s important to monitor thyroid levels; if the tests are normal, it’s probably okay to be flexible about timing — but, again, it’s key to discuss this with the doctor, she says.
Anticoagulants (blood thinners). Warfarin “is most likely the medication with the longest list of food and beverage interactions,” Hess says. With this drug, patients should keep vitamin K-containing foods consistent throughout the week. “Too much vitamin K reduces the drug’s efficacy and raises the risk of blood clots,” Gutierrez says. Foods with high levels of vitamin K include spinach, turnips, kale, broccoli and Brussels sprouts. On the other hand, acute consumption of alcohol and cranberry juice can increase the effect of warfarin and lead to a higher risk of bleeding, Hess says. “However, chronic alcohol consumption can actually lead to a decrease in the anticoagulation effect by increasing the metabolism of warfarin,” she says.
“Consistency in diet is key with warfarin,” she says. “However, those who take the newer anticoagulant rivaroxaban [Xarelto] should take it with the largest meal of the day for better absorption and efficacy.”
Gutierrez says she has encountered consumers who insist “they can’t live without” certain foods, grapefruit chief among them.” In some cases, it may be possible to adjust drug doses to avoid a bad interaction, she says. However, she believes it’s safest to avoid the food or beverage altogether.