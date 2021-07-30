“Eggs are a wonderful source of dietary protein for someone who is not overweight, has no family history of heart disease or other risk factors,” says Van Horn, who co-wrote one of the recent studies and chaired the 2010 guidelines advisory committee. “This changes if you are 55 or older and you have an LDL over 150, have hypertension, are taking a [cholesterol-lowering] statin and are overweight. If you have risk factors, I would have no more than two or three [yolks] a week. If you have no risk factors, eating four or five egg yolks a week is unlikely to be detrimental, as long as you can eat them without the typical high saturated fat that usually accompanies them, like bacon, sausage or buttered toast.”