“They need to ask whether a medication could make them more likely to fall when they are first given a medication,” she says. “And, even if they have been on a medication for a while, they need to remain vigilant and look for the warning labels on their medications and ask questions. They should talk to their doctors and pharmacists about what those side effects could mean, and what they can do to ensure they stay safe and not fall. Patients shouldn’t be afraid to ask a question.”