There were at least 12 patients there for ECT. I listened as the doctor went from bay to bay, inducing seizures in my compatriots. When it was my turn to receive the treatment, an anesthesiologist, a nurse and the doctor filled up my bay. Cold, gooey gel was squirted on the left side of my head and electrode pads went on top. As the anesthesia was administered, a bite block was put in my mouth to prevent tongue laceration or dental injury. I was told to mentally count backward from 10. I think I got to seven before I was out. The next thing I knew, I was alone in the bay. My head hurt and my jaw ached, but otherwise I was fine. No accidents.