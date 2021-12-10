The findings were based on data from 2,147 people 60 and older who did not have dementia at the start of the study and were tracked for about 12 years. The researchers wrote that the results held up even after the exclusion of people who already had or developed cardiovascular disease (such as heart failure or atrial fibrillation), already considered a risk factor for dementia.
The most common type of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, today affects an estimated 6 million Americans, and that number is projected to double by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. There is no cure for dementia, which is not a disease in itself but rather the name given to a group of symptoms that include problems with thinking, memory and communication.
An elevated heart rate, however, can be brought under control, usually via exercise and possibly medication. The lead researcher said that by using resting heart rate to help identify people at risk for the condition and intervening early, “the onset of dementia might be delayed, which can have a substantial impact on their quality of life.”
A good time to check your resting heart rate is first thing in the morning, before you move around or have caffeine. This can be done through a smartphone app or fitness tracker or by using your fingers to check your pulse on your wrist or neck.
