The virtual experience will include opportunities to participate in discussions on beauty, finance and entertainment and an interactive wellness house. In addition, there will be Essence After Dark, with music sets from some festival favorites; evening concerts on Saturday, June 27 and July 4 and Sunday celebrations of Gospel on June 28 and July 5.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.