The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to J&J booster doses in October, both for people who initially received the J&J and vaccine and for people who got immunized with other vaccines.
J&J earlier presented results from a large study that found giving a second dose just two months after the first bumped protection against symptomatic COVID-19 to 94% from 70% in U.S. recipients. Giving that booster six months later instead prompted an even bigger jump in virus-fighting antibodies.
EU countries initially ordered about 200 million doses of J&J’s vaccine, but only a fraction have been delivered after the company has faced repeated production problems.
The EMA has previously said its 27 nations could consider administering booster doses of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for people who had received the two-dose regimens at least six months before, noting that a third shot would provide additional antibodies against COVID-19. The agency is expected to decide later this week on COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11.
