“We may start to see custom-designed masks and new materials that are more tuned to the requirements of exercising, for example, more breathable and less bulky KN95s, oversized air pockets, more conformable to your face, lighter, and less likely to move around with strenuous activity, sweat and rain resistant,” he says. “I’m sure this will be an explosion of products in the next few years. With [covid] becoming endemic, and two years of practice in the habit of wearing masks, I think for sure that we will have to adjust how we do everything from eating to exercise because of this new reality.”